Obituary: Miller, Laura Jeanne

LAURA JEANNE MILLER, born August 7, 1968, in Marietta, Ohio, to the late John and Carol Miller. Died September 8, 2023, age 55, in Marietta, Ohio, surrounded by her family and friends.

LJ possessed a friendly, social spirit that led to many lifelong friendships. Her family and extended family were her soft spot.

As a child, LJ was among the first graduating Montessori class at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where her musical and creative talents began to bloom. After High School, she studied at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. She worked for the family business, Turn 10 Wholesale Service, for many years in Customer Service. Her people skills made everyone feel like she was their new best friend.

Her love for music motivated her to form Genre Music Networking, a platform to highlight unsigned artists and musicians. She hosted concerts featuring new talent, which led to a radio show on Sundays to play new songs. It was her passion and her joy.

She was a committed volunteer across many charities including Hospice, The Ohio Valley Humane Society, where she served on the Board, RCIA where she was very involved with St. Vincent de Paul, The St. Mary’s Catholic Women’s Club, and her personal love for the non-profit soup Kitchen, “Our Daily Bread.”

During the past two years, as her health failed her, she chose to donate her body to Ohio State University Medical School. They wrote “Her gift is what ensures the future of medical science and how altruistic a woman she was to think so selflessly of others.” In death, as in life, LJ was a generous, giving human being.

LJ loved people. She never judged anyone, just purely accepted them. As her family or friend, you were cloaked in unconditional love. She was extremely appreciative of all the support she was given by family and friends through the years. She will be deeply missed by those who loved her.

Laura Jeanne is survived by siblings Andrew (Mary Beth) Miller, Maribeth (David) Browne, David Miller, Susan (Carl) Baker, along with Aunts, Uncles, many nieces and nephews and their children, and cousins. Many lived at a distance, but she held them close to her heart.

Memorial Mass to be at 10:00am, September 23, 2023 at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption with Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell as Celebrant. If you would like to donate in LJ’s memory, donations are being accepted by Daily Bread Kitchen, Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption, 506 4th Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750.

