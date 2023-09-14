Obituary: Malona, Norma Jean
Norma Jean Malona, 74, of Mineral Wells passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 10th, 2023.
She was born February 26th, 1949 in Lumberport, the youngest of 9 children to the late Robert and Ethel Shingleton.
Norma was a 1967 graduate of Victory High School. She spent many years working as a favorite waitress at the Parkersburg Country Club. She then went on to work for, and retire from Wal-Mart as a proud associate, adored by all who worked with her.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed coloring with pencils. She loved watching football at every opportunity, never missing a chance to root for her Mountaineers.
She is survived by her husband James, to whom she was married for 47 years; her children Kari Malona, James (Matt) Malona (Kristy), Teri Thompson (Butch), and Kristi Britton; her grandchildren Josef Carpenter, Regan Carpenter, Chasidy Thompson, Charli Thompson, and Peyton Britton; and her great grandchildren Tabbi, AJ, Frankie, Freddie, and Ariella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 8 brothers and sisters, and son Mark Allen.
A brief memorial service will be held at 3:00PM Friday September 15th at First Assembly of God Church, located at 139 Hill Avenue, Parkersburg. Immediately following will be a remembrance and visitation with family until 7:00PM.
All friends and family are invited to attend both the service and remembrance.
Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)
