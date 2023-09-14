Obituary: Marteney, William Taylor II

William Taylor Marteney II, 78, passed away peacefully at Camden Clark Medical Center on September 12, 2023.

Bill was born on November 15, 1944, to the late William and Margaret Marteney in Parkersburg, WV. After graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1963, Bill joined the United States Navy where he was enlisted from 1963-1967 and served in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, Bill went on to study Mechanical Engineering Technology at Washington Technical College where he earned his Associate Degree in 1976. After graduation, he worked briefly at Kardex before getting a job as a Staff Engineer with St. Joseph’s Hospital. He worked at St. Joe’s for 30 years before retiring in 2014. Bill loved NASCAR and the Cleveland Browns. He was able to enjoy seeing the Browns win their first game this year. Bill was a long-standing member of the Knights of Columbus where he served as Grand Knight. Bill is survived by his three daughters, Jennifer Hill (Jason) of Vienna, WV, Molly Long (Garrett) of Fort Mill, SC, and Melissa Lea (Jerod) of Tracy, CA. Bill also had twelve grandchildren, Anna, Lillian, Juliet, Weston, Eden, Joey, Jade, Jager, Dylan, Sydney, Garret, and Gavin. Bill is also survived by his sister Becky Hess of Florida.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Tom Marteney, as well as his cousin and best friend Jim Sheridan

Memorial service will be Saturday at 11:00am at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Jerry Murphy officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00am until service time.

A celebration of life gathering will follow at the Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Bill’s honor to the Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Worthington Healthcare Center and the nurses in the ICU at Camden Clark Medical Center for taking wonderful care of Bill.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

