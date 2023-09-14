Obituary: McIntire, Steven M.

Steven M. McIntire
Steven M. McIntire(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 14, 2023
Steven M. McIntire age 29, of Caldwell, OH passed away Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at his home. He was born February 8, 1994 in Cambridge, OH a son of Denver C. McIntire Jr. of Caldwell and the late Lorraine (Albert) Law Hesson.

He always had a great love for his animals, especially his chickens and turkeys. He had two great companions in his dogs Karma and Axel. He could often be found fishing, mowing his yard, restoring old guns, and target practicing.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a half-sister Pamela Eichmiller; maternal grandparents Myron and Cynthia Law; paternal grandparents Shirley Penland and Denver C. McIntire Sr.

Those left to cherish his memory, in addition to his father, are his half-siblings Jessica Feldner of Kentucky, Shawn King of Centralia, WA, Pam King of Olympia, WA, and Chris Feldner of Kentucky. He is also survived by a large extended family including aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Cremation will be observed with a memorial service to be planned at a later date. Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724 has been entrusted to care for the family. Please join us in remembering Steven by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

