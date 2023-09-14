Obituary: Miller, Matthew John

Matthew John Miller, 49, of Belpre, Ohio, died at home on September 8, 2023. He was born in Marietta, Ohio, on July 12, 1974 and was the son of John T. Miller and the late Joellen Miller. He worked at Qdoba in Marietta, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1993-1994.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette S. Miller, his twin sister Miki (Buddy) Rowland and his sister Mandy (Tim) Sutherland, and father John Miller. Also surviving are nieces and nephews David, Michael, Sara, Aaliyah, Jody and Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Joellen Miller.

Matthew enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as taking walks with his dog, Rocky. He enjoyed reading the Hobbit series and watching Star Wars.

The family will have a private memorial service for Matthew.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

