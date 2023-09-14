Obituary: Snider, James “Jamie”

James “Jamie” Snider, 81, of Vienna, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 15, 1942, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Durward “John” and Nina H. Stephens Snider.

Jamie was an 1960 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended West Virginia University where he was an active and proud member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Following his college years Jamie served his country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. in Vietnam. He was president of Deckman Company of WV. Jamie was a member of the Vienna Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M., Nemesis Shrine Temple and the Royal Order of Jesters Court 156. He was an avid WVU and Cincinnati Reds fan.

He is survived by his wife, Lyn Ratliff Snider; son, Drew Snider (Stephanie) of Vienna; sister, Anita Douglas of Marietta, GA; brother, Karl Snider of Marietta, OH; brother-in-law, Mark Smith of Pittsburgh, PA; two grandchildren, Anna Munos and Samantha (Sammy) Snider; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jamie was preceded in death by his son, Bradley Snider; and two sisters, Janet Smith and Myrna Lockhart.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Pastor David Carrico officiating. A private burial will be held at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens with full military honors by American Legion Post 15 of Parkersburg, along with Masonic Rites.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

