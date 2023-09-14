Parkersburg big red indian pumped for cross-town showdown

Both the Big Reds and the Patriots enter Friday’s game undefeated.
WTAP News @ 6
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The cross-town showdown between the Parkersburg Big Reds and the Parkersburg South Patriots is taking place Friday at Stadium Field.

The long-standing rivalry creates a buzz throughout Parkersburg each time the teams face off.

Both the Big Reds and the Patriots enter Friday’s game undefeated.

Fans will fill the stands and the Parkersburg Big Red Indian will be pumping up the home team.

Parkersburg mascot Christian Marshall said the entire school is excited for the cross-town showdown.

“All the football players are pumped. We are going to have a fuse at 2 p.m. to get all of the students ready and pumped up. We are going to win, we got it.”

Marshall says he is more confident than ever in his second year as Parkersburg’s mascot.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike reopen
Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Meigs County
There was a house fire on Golf Drive in Parkersburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Garage fire spreads to house

Latest News

West Virginia suffered the highest casualty rate in the nation.
Vietnam traveling memorial wall opens in Parkersburg
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest will be Friday and Saturday with lots of events both on and off the...
Parkersburg Paddlefest begins at Point Park this Friday