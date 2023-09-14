Parkersburg big red indian pumped for cross-town showdown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The cross-town showdown between the Parkersburg Big Reds and the Parkersburg South Patriots is taking place Friday at Stadium Field.

The long-standing rivalry creates a buzz throughout Parkersburg each time the teams face off.

Both the Big Reds and the Patriots enter Friday’s game undefeated.

Fans will fill the stands and the Parkersburg Big Red Indian will be pumping up the home team.

Parkersburg mascot Christian Marshall said the entire school is excited for the cross-town showdown.

“All the football players are pumped. We are going to have a fuse at 2 p.m. to get all of the students ready and pumped up. We are going to win, we got it.”

Marshall says he is more confident than ever in his second year as Parkersburg’s mascot.

