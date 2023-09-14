Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A woman from Parkersburg is facing charges after a fatal crash Thursday morning in Wood County.

Chelsea D. Morris is charged with drug DUI causing death and drug DUI causing serious bodily injury.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, in front of the Western Sizzlin on Harris Highway or Route 68.

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Morris was driving south on 68 when she crossed the center lines and hit another car head-on. The car that was hit by Morris had three people inside.

Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the crash.

First responders said the driver of the car hit by Morris was identified as Kristi M. Lucas, 33, of Washington, W.Va. Lucas was taken from the scene of the crash to Camden Clark Medical Center, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says an adult passenger who was in the front seat of Lucas’ car had serious bodily injuries. A juvenile who was in the back seat of Lucas’ car was not hurt.

Morris was arrested and arraigned in the Wood County Magistrate Court. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

In addition to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Wood County Crash Team, Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department, Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department, Saint Joseph’s Ambulance Service, and WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

