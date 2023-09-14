The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Parkersburg

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrives in Parkersburg.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall arrived in Parkersburg on Wednesday. It was driven to the park in a procession led by local police departments, fire departments, and the Patriot Riders.

Now it sits in a trailer, waiting to be unpacked the morning of September 14th.

WTAP has more on the memorial and what it means to the community.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a display that makes stops across the country.

Bill Shepherd, a Vietnam veteran who arranged the wall’s visit, said, “The names of everybody that was killed in Vietnam is on there, including eight women nurses.”

It stands eight feet tall and is 360 feet long.

“It’s an impressive wall. It’s 80% the size of the wall in Washington D.C.”

For Shepherd, it’s personal.

“I have friends on the wall that died in Vietnam. I have friends on the wall that died after I left Vietnam,” he said.

Shepherd said veterans were disrespected when they got back from Vietnam.

“This shows these people and their family some respect. It’s what they deserve,” he said.

If you are looking for a loved one’s name, there will be people there from 8am to 5pm to help you find it.

“They’ll tell you what panel to go to, what line, and how many names over,” Shepherd explained.

The memorial will be open 24 hours each day until noon on Sunday. There will be lighting set up so it’s visible at night.

The memorial will be set up on Thursday September 14th. The opening ceremony will be at noon.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Renee Brown poses with her Wheel of Fortune name tag.
Marietta woman reflects on being Wheel of Fortune contestant
DuPont Specialty Products is seeking a permit modification from the W.Va. Department of...
CORRECTION: Public meeting set to discuss DuPont permit change at Washington Works plant
Thomas Monroe Beckner
Obituary: Beckner, Thomas Monroe
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike reopen

Latest News

he West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) has launched a new webpage...
W.Va. DEP approves permit for planned medical waste incinerator in Jackson County
There was a house fire on Golf Drive in Parkersburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Garage fire spreads to house
If your vehicle stalls or gets stuck on the tracks, you are advised to get out immediately and...
Railway safety campaign aims to educate drivers
Highmark West Virginia has teamed up with the American Red Cross to put together 200 care kits...
200 care kits made for military members and veterans