WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

#4 Big Reds host the #2 Patriots; South won last year’s game
PHS South Football
PHS South Football(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Great news for high school football fans in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Parkersburg’s annual football rivalry will air LIVE on TV Friday night.

WTAP will be carrying the top 5 matchup between Parkersburg and Parkersburg South.

The #4 Big Reds are hosting the #2 Patriots in the gridiron version of the Crosstown Showdown at Stadium Field.

Both teams are 3-0 for the season.

Coverage Friday night starts at 7:00 with the 30-minute Countdown to Kickoff special.

Then the broadcast of the game starts at 7:30.

The broadcasts will air LIVE on WTAP’s MeTV channel on 26.2 over the air, channel 19 on Suddenlink, channel 84 on CAS, and channel 17 on Direct TV.

The games will also air LIVE on the WTAP.COM & WTAP News App livestream.

Parkersburg South won last year’s game on the way to finishing the season undefeated and playing for the state’s AAA championship.

