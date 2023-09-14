Youth outdoor event aims at getting kids involved in outdoor sports

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fall is settling in quickly. One way to celebrate the change in season is with the fall outdoor youth event.

The event is it will be held September 16, 2023 at the Wood County 4-H grounds on Butcher Bend Road.

Mid-Ohio Valley NWTF’s Jake Days is combining with the MSSA’s Youth event to create this years fall outdoor youth event.

it starts at 9:00 am and will run till mid-afternoon.

People can pre-register at mtstate.org. If you did not register in advance, you can register in person at the gate at 8 a.m.!

There will have adult supervised stations for the kids to experience archery, fishing, clay pigeon shooting, trapping, and other outdoor recreations.

Members of the NRA will also be present teaching gun safety in the home.

Randy Dornon is a board member for the MSSA. Dornon explained why this is important for our community.

“Our goal is to introduce and encourage our youth to the many opportunities for outdoor sports in our areas of West Virginia and Ohio.”

You can stay up to date and get more information by heading over to their Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.