Youth outdoor event aims at getting kids involved in outdoor sports

There will be different outdoor activities including fishing, shooting rifles, archery, and more.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Fall is settling in quickly. One way to celebrate the change in season is with the fall outdoor youth event.

The event is it will be held September 16, 2023 at the Wood County 4-H grounds on Butcher Bend Road.

Mid-Ohio Valley NWTF’s Jake Days is combining with the MSSA’s Youth event to create this years fall outdoor youth event.

it starts at 9:00 am and will run till mid-afternoon.

People can pre-register at mtstate.org. If you did not register in advance, you can register in person at the gate at 8 a.m.!

There will have adult supervised stations for the kids to experience archery, fishing, clay pigeon shooting, trapping, and other outdoor recreations.

Members of the NRA will also be present teaching gun safety in the home.

Randy Dornon is a board member for the MSSA. Dornon explained why this is important for our community.

“Our goal is to introduce and encourage our youth to the many opportunities for outdoor sports in our areas of West Virginia and Ohio.”

You can stay up to date and get more information by heading over to their Facebook page, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Overturned logging truck, 5700 Elizabeth Pike reopen
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower
Thomas Monroe Beckner
Obituary: Beckner, Thomas Monroe
Troopers were called to the scene of the crash at about 11:43 a.m. on Wednesday.
OSHP investigating fatal crash in Meigs County

Latest News

2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest will be Friday and Saturday with lots of events both on and off the...
Parkersburg Paddlefest begins at Point Park this Friday
There will be different outdoor activities including fishing, shooting rifles, archery, and more.
A Fall outdoor youth event aims to gets kids outside and involved with hunting and fishing.
There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Point Park
The 2023 Parkersburg Paddlefest is returning to Point Park