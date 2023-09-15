CLICK HERE TO WATCH: 2023 Parkersburg South @ PHS Football Game

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch the 2023 Crosstown Showdown.

The game features a top 5 AAA match-up between the #4 Parkersburg Big Reds and the #2 Parkersburg South Partriots.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Countdown to Kick-Off pregame show.

You can watch the game on TV on our MeTV channel.

Jim Wharton and Mike will have the call of the game.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.