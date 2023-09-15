CLICK HERE TO WATCH: 2023 Parkersburg South @ PHS Football Game

Coverage starts with Countdown to Kickoff @ 7:00pm
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Click here to watch the 2023 Crosstown Showdown.

The game features a top 5 AAA match-up between the #4 Parkersburg Big Reds and the #2 Parkersburg South Partriots.

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kick-off. WTAP’s coverage will begin at 7:00 p.m. with the Countdown to Kick-Off pregame show.

You can watch the game on TV on our MeTV channel.

Jim Wharton and Mike will have the call of the game.

