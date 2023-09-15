Fewer people are eating cereal as sales continue to fall, analysts say

Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.
Over the past decade, cereal has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.(WIBW | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cereal seems to be losing its star status at the breakfast table.

In the 1980s and ‘90s, cereal was front and center for many families. But over the past decade, the food has been falling out of favor with more and more Americans.

Health habits have shifted away from sugar and carbs to more protein options in the morning.

Cereal did have a brief resurgence during the pandemic, but sales fell off nearly 9% in 2021.

Industry tracker Circana reports sales continued to fall last year.

Kellogg’s announced that it will even be spinning off its North American cereal division into a brand-new company starting next month.

Analysts say to better fit an on-the-go lifestyle, consumers have been turning to frozen breakfast sandwiches, burritos, bars and shakes.

Kellogg’s move to spin off cereal to a new company will reportedly allow top management to put more focus on the grocery store snack aisle.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

Latest News

Craig Mold, farmer
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
The Sisters’ Health Foundation, Memorial Health Foundation, and Belpre Community Development...
Senior center purchases vehicle to address transportation needs
Low wages, high costs: The survival of a small family farm
Wentz said the pantries are seeing a surge in the number of residents they are serving.
Marietta Community Foundation works to combat food insecurity