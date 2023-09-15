The Harvest Moon Festival is returning to City Park for its 61st season

Alexa sat down with a Wood County Recreation Board Member
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Harvest Moon Festival is a staple of the fall season in Parkersburg. It’s returning to the City Park for its 61st season.

John Badgley, on the Wood County Rec Board said this festival is one of the Recreation Commission’s largest fundraisers.

The proceeds from the Harvest Moon go to provide quality recreational programs in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This year visitors can expect local entertainment acts such as Insured Sound, Band of Brothers, and Red Sky Down.

There will be over 40 vendors and lots of food options, according to Badgley.

He says he’s excited to see the Vietnam War Traveling Memorial Wall and the Mayor’s pickleball tournament, along with the many crafters.

The festival will run form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Admission is $5 for the entire day.

You can see more on the festival, including what events there will be, here.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game
There was a house fire on Golf Drive in Parkersburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Garage fire spreads to house

Latest News

Lt. Anthony Rowe from the Parkersburg Salvation Army was in the studio for a live interview
Parkersburg Salvation Army Opens Angel Tree Applications
Alexa sat down with a Wood County Recreation board member.
Harvest Moon Festival Coming to Parkersburg City Park
A live interview with Parkersburg High School football players.
Parkersburg High School Prepares for the Crosstown Showdown
Alexa sat down with Parkersburg South High School Football
Parkersburg South High School Prepares for the Crosstown Throwdown