The Harvest Moon Festival is returning to City Park for its 61st season

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Harvest Moon Festival is a staple of the fall season in Parkersburg. It’s returning to the City Park for its 61st season.

John Badgley, on the Wood County Rec Board said this festival is one of the Recreation Commission’s largest fundraisers.

The proceeds from the Harvest Moon go to provide quality recreational programs in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

This year visitors can expect local entertainment acts such as Insured Sound, Band of Brothers, and Red Sky Down.

There will be over 40 vendors and lots of food options, according to Badgley.

He says he’s excited to see the Vietnam War Traveling Memorial Wall and the Mayor’s pickleball tournament, along with the many crafters.

The festival will run form 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023 and Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Admission is $5 for the entire day.

You can see more on the festival, including what events there will be, here.

