Man killed after being thrown from motorcycle, hit by tractor-trailer

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US...
A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.(WBKO)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was killed after being thrown from his motorcycle Thursday morning around 6:30, according to Oklahoma State Troopers.

A spokesperson for the department said 50-year-old Michael McKaskle was passing a vehicle on US 412 when a dog ran out in front of his motorcycle.

McKaskle hit the dog, was thrown from his motorcycle and was then hit by a tractor-trailer.

Authorities said McKaskle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game
There was a house fire on Golf Drive in Parkersburg on Wednesday afternoon.
Garage fire spreads to house

Latest News

Lt. Anthony Rowe from the Parkersburg Salvation Army was in the studio for a live interview
Parkersburg Salvation Army Opens Angel Tree Applications
Alexa sat down with a Wood County Recreation board member.
Harvest Moon Festival Coming to Parkersburg City Park
A live interview with Parkersburg High School football players.
Parkersburg High School Prepares for the Crosstown Showdown
Alexa sat down with Parkersburg South High School Football
Parkersburg South High School Prepares for the Crosstown Throwdown
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5
InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5