Marietta Community Foundation works to combat food insecurity

From now through the end of September, donations to MCF’s Dominion Resources Food Pantry Fund will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000.
Wentz said the pantries are seeing a surge in the number of residents they are serving.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is working to combat food insecurity.

Courtney Wentz said the fund plays a crucial role in supporting all 16 food pantries throughout Washington County.

She said the pantries are seeing a surge in the number of residents they are serving.

“Actually about 85% of them have said they are serving more people over the past three months. Half of these food pantries are still struggling with supply issues. It is a lot harder to get the supplies that they need.”

Wentz said the initiative will provide food and other essential services needed for pantry operations.

