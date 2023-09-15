PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Auto! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Auto is a two-year-old Shepherd mix at the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Auto came to the shelter as a stray and is currently being fostered.

He is great with other dogs.

He loves treats and is loves learning new tricks. His foster mom has taught him a few including sit, shake, lay, roll over, spin, “pretty”, and peek-a-boo.

He is great at walking on a leash and likes to ride in the car - he may stick his head out the window for the first few minutes.

He can be a little timid at first, but warms up quickly.

His foster mom, Clara Blankenbicker said he likes to cuddle up at the foot of the bed.

If you’d like to adopt Auto, you can head over to hsop.com and ask to do a meet-and-greet with him!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.