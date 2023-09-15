MOV Fellowship Home participated in Save a Life Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home is participating in the Appalachian Save a Life Day.

The drug advocacy group SOAR WV held their first ever Save a Life Day on Sept. 14.

The MOV Fellowship Home and hundreds of other locations across 13 states gave out free Narcan to communities.

Executive Director of the MOV Fellowship Home, Brandy Blatt, shares the importance of this event.

“What I really hope to do is to have a face to face conversation with the most vulnerable. They may not feel comfortable asking someone else for Narcan, but if we’re coming to you, meeting people where they’re at, I feel like that might be most helpful. To start a connection, build a relationship, and to offer more assistance and more help,” said Blatt.

Blatt went on to add that this would not have been possible without the help from their partners.

Some of their partners include United Way, Peer Solutions, Westbrook Health, Anchor Wellness, and several other organizations and businesses.

Save a life went on from noon to 8 p.m. on Sept. 14.

For more information on locations that participated you can visit SOAR WV Save a Life Day.

If you missed Save a Life Day but still want to learn how to administer Narcan you can stop by MOV Fellowship Home at 1030 George St. in Parkersburg for information.

