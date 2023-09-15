Obituary: Checkan, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Checkan
Carolyn Sue Checkan(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carolyn Sue Checkan, 65, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness.

She was born January 22, 1958, in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late James Edward Lamp and Hazel Madeline Husk Lamp of Grantsville, WV.

Carolyn has two kids, Christina Knight and Robert Hupp, grandchildren Jeremiah Blake, Brianna McIntyre, Eric Blake, and Skylar Wilson, and great-grandkids Ember Blake, Rosalyn Keener, and Ava Chancey of Grrantsville, WV, brothers and sisters Kenneth, Dorothy, Linda, Alfred, Tim, Bobby, Robby, and Trish all of Grantsville, WV.

Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Fly high my Angel

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted by Carolyn’s family to complete her final arrangements. No service will be held at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

Latest News

Paul Robert Meeks
Obituary: Meeks, Paul Robert
Laura Belle Menear
Obituary: Menear, Laura Belle
Robert G. “Bob” Ullman
Obituary: Ullman, Robert G. “Bob”
Steven M. McIntire
Obituary: McIntire, Steven M.