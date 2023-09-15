Obituary: Checkan, Carolyn Sue

Carolyn Sue Checkan, 65, of Grantsville, WV, passed away on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV, following an extended illness.

She was born January 22, 1958, in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late James Edward Lamp and Hazel Madeline Husk Lamp of Grantsville, WV.

Carolyn has two kids, Christina Knight and Robert Hupp, grandchildren Jeremiah Blake, Brianna McIntyre, Eric Blake, and Skylar Wilson, and great-grandkids Ember Blake, Rosalyn Keener, and Ava Chancey of Grrantsville, WV, brothers and sisters Kenneth, Dorothy, Linda, Alfred, Tim, Bobby, Robby, and Trish all of Grantsville, WV.

Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Fly high my Angel

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted by Carolyn’s family to complete her final arrangements. No service will be held at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

