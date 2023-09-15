Obituary: Meeks, Paul Robert

Paul Robert Meeks, 62, of Little Hocking, joined the choir of angels in the early hours of September 13, 2023, surrounded by his adoring wife Susan and three children Michael of Belpre, Craig of Chesapeake, VA and Alex of Ithaca, NY. He was born November 19, 1960, to Guy and Rose Meeks of Marietta. Paul married the love of his life on September 26, 1980. A Christian by faith he was a generous, loving, ornery family man who loved music, Bengals and Buckeyes football, NASCAR and dirt track racing and his faithful canine companions Jake and Taylor. His greatest joys in life were making beautiful music, building beautiful things and sharing love with family and friends. Paul was a crane operator and member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18, where he retired on April 29, 2023, after a long and productive career.

Paul is survived by his wife and children; sister Tina (Alan) Meeks-Crooks; aunt Lottie Martin; brothers-in-law Mike Brant, Eric Brant, John (Robin) Brant, Jim (Angie) Brant; sisters-in-law Becky Wallace, Martha McMurray, Teresa (Dave) Roberts; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents and step-parents Guy and Lossie Meeks and Rose and Vance Griffin; brother and sister-in-law John and Linda Meeks; and mother-in-law Betty Brant.

A memorial will be held on Monday, September 18, from 11am to 1pm, at the Cutler Community Center, 4550 2 Mile Run Road, Cutler, OH 45724. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Special thanks to Lori Helgesen of Barlow Primary Care and the staff at the James Cancer Center at OSU for taking such good care of Paul and our family.

