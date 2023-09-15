Obituary: Menear, Laura Belle

Laura Belle Menear, 91, of Vienna, WV, passed away on September 15, 2023, at Cedar Grove Assisted Living. She was born July 29, 1932, to the late Frank and Nettie Molisee.

Laura was a member of the 36th Street church of Christ. She was a housewife and homemaker and cared deeply for those she had the privilege to serve as caregiver. She enjoyed watching tennis and golf, especially when Tiger Woods was playing.

Laura is survived by her son, Dennis (Janna); three granddaughters, Abigail, Elizabeth, and Jennifer Menear; three sisters, Mary Alice Deahl, Lois Shaffer, and Rosa Lee Poling (John); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband, Dent; and two brothers, Richard and James Molisee.

There will be a graveside service for the family at Evergreen Cemetery North in Parkersburg at 1 PM on September 23, 2023, with Doug Kashorek officiating.

