Obituary: Ullman, Robert G. “Bob”

Robert G. “Bob” Ullman
Robert G. “Bob” Ullman(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Robert G. “Bob” Ullman, 93, of Marietta passed away at 4:49 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2023.  He was born in Lowell, OH, on June 8, 1930, a son of Gilbert and Minnie B. Lee Ullman.

Bob was a member of the Carpenters Local 356 for 40 years.  He was a 50 year member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1823, served in the Ohio State Guard, drafted in the Army in 1951 during the Korean Conflict where he served in Germany and worked as a Morse  Code Operator.  Bob was a huge fan and supporter of Marietta College Pioneer Baseball and a fan of OSU Football.  He loved traveling and his hobby was woodworking.

On October 3, 1953, he married Mary Lou Wenzel and they were married 69 years.  She survives with 2 daughters, Tina (Chris) Ullman Arnold and Vicki (Curt) Ullman Smith both of Marietta; 5 grandchildren:  Jared (Jessi) Arnold, Shay Arnold, Kaeley (Ethan) Strauss all of Marietta and Heath (Sarah) Smith of Columbus and Justin Smith of Lexington, SC; 4 great grandchildren:  Catcher Smith, Rowan Strauss, Ledger Strauss and Taven Arnold; brother Jerry (Anna) Ullman of Marietta and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

A special thank you to Amedisys and Marietta Fire Department for their assistance.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Tues (Sept. 19) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.   Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

Latest News

Paul Robert Meeks
Obituary: Meeks, Paul Robert
Laura Belle Menear
Obituary: Menear, Laura Belle
Carolyn Sue Checkan
Obituary: Checkan, Carolyn Sue
Steven M. McIntire
Obituary: McIntire, Steven M.