Obituary: Ullman, Robert G. “Bob”

Robert G. “Bob” Ullman, 93, of Marietta passed away at 4:49 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2023. He was born in Lowell, OH, on June 8, 1930, a son of Gilbert and Minnie B. Lee Ullman.

Bob was a member of the Carpenters Local 356 for 40 years. He was a 50 year member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1823, served in the Ohio State Guard, drafted in the Army in 1951 during the Korean Conflict where he served in Germany and worked as a Morse Code Operator. Bob was a huge fan and supporter of Marietta College Pioneer Baseball and a fan of OSU Football. He loved traveling and his hobby was woodworking.

On October 3, 1953, he married Mary Lou Wenzel and they were married 69 years. She survives with 2 daughters, Tina (Chris) Ullman Arnold and Vicki (Curt) Ullman Smith both of Marietta; 5 grandchildren: Jared (Jessi) Arnold, Shay Arnold, Kaeley (Ethan) Strauss all of Marietta and Heath (Sarah) Smith of Columbus and Justin Smith of Lexington, SC; 4 great grandchildren: Catcher Smith, Rowan Strauss, Ledger Strauss and Taven Arnold; brother Jerry (Anna) Ullman of Marietta and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers and 4 sisters.

A special thank you to Amedisys and Marietta Fire Department for their assistance.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 am on Tues (Sept. 19) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

