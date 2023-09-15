Officer saves high school student from choking

Kyle Coker, a student resource officer at an Alabama high school, jumped into action to save the student.
By Jacklynn Lambert and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student resource officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Coker said the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down the officer. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to be, but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools said the student is doing good and is back at school.

Copyright 2023 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments

Latest News

Lt. Anthony Rowe from the Parkersburg Salvation Army was in the studio for a live interview
Parkersburg Salvation Army Opens Angel Tree Applications
Alexa sat down with a Wood County Recreation board member.
Harvest Moon Festival Coming to Parkersburg City Park
Alexa sat down with Parkersburg South High School Football
Parkersburg South High School Prepares for the Crosstown Throwdown
A live interview with Parkersburg High School football players.
Parkersburg High School Prepares for the Crosstown Showdown