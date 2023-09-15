Parkersburg Angel Tree applications are opening, what you need to know

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s only just beginning to turn from summer to fall, but families prepare for the holiday season year-round.

For those families who struggle to make ends meet, especially around Christmas, the Salvation Army has their Angel Tree Program.

Lieutenant Anthony Rowe from the Parkersburg Salvation Army said that the program is for anyone who needs assistance with Christmas.

Rowe said that if you’re needing help with Christmas shopping and want to apply for the program, you will need to have government id, proof of income and expenses, birth certificates for all children in the household 12 & under, and proof of residency.

If you’d like to help with the program, when the trees are set up, you can pick a list off of the Angel Tree and buy what’s on it to donate to the family who needs it.

Rowe said this program is important for our community because it brings joy to kids who might not otherwise have a lot of presents for Christmas.

If you’re wanting to benefit from the program, call the office to schedule an appointment (304)485-4529. Rowe clarified that applications are done in person at the admin office at 534 5th street. They start Monday, September 25, 2023 – Thursday, September 28, 2023 from 9 am- 12 pm and 1-3pm, Friday, September 29, 2023 9am-12pm.

