Police: Threat at Ravenswood HS not credible

The Ravenswood High School administration got information at 3:15 p.m. from a student, who...
The Ravenswood High School administration got information at 3:15 p.m. from a student, who overheard another student talking about a threat to others at Ravenswood High School according to the Ravenswood Police Department's Facebook page.
By Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ravenswood Police Department looked into a possible threat at Ravenswood High School on Thursday.

The Ravenswood High School administration got information at 3:15 p.m. from a student, who overheard another student talking about a threat to others at Ravenswood High School according to the Ravenswood Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers determined through their investigation there was no threat pertaining to this allegation.

They will have more police at the school on Friday as a precaution.

