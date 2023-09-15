RVK Podcast preview the Backyard Brawl and the Crosstown Showdown

RVK previews the Backyard Brawl and the Crosstown Showdown! The Crosstown Showdown is Fri. Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. and the Backyard Brawl is Sat. Sept. 16 at 7:30
By Andrew Noll
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Backyard Brawl and the Crosstown Showdown are two of the biggest football games of the year in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on their biggest rival in the Pittsburgh Panthers Saturday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Both teams come into the game holding a 1-1 record, with WVU losing to #7 ranked Penn State in their first game and a bounce back victory against Duquesne last weekend. Pitt won their first game of the year over Wofford, but then took a tough loss to Cincinnati last week.

The Crosstown Showdown will be entering its 56th battle as the Parkersburg Big Red Indians host the Parkersburg South Patriots in a contest of two of the best teams in the state so far this year.

Last year, the Patriots took this contest in dominant style by defeating the Big Reds by the score of 55-7.

The Raspy Voice Kids Podcast shared their opinions on how both of these games will play out with our Andrew Noll.

Click the video at the top of the article to hear the full interview with everyone’s thoughts on both of these games!

PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

