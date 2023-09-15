Senior center purchases vehicle to address transportation needs

The vehicle is not handicap accessible, but it will be used to transport Washington County residents aged sixty years or older to medical appointments as well as O’Neill’s adult day center.
The Sisters’ Health Foundation, Memorial Health Foundation, and Belpre Community Development...
The Sisters’ Health Foundation, Memorial Health Foundation, and Belpre Community Development Foundation provided funding to purchase the SUV.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center received funds to purchase a compact SUV to help address transportation gaps in Washington county.

The vehicle is not handicap accessible, but it will be used to transport residents aged 60 years or older to medical appointments as well as O’Neill’s adult day center.

The Sisters’ Health Foundation, Memorial Health Foundation, and Belpre Community Development Foundation provided funding to purchase the SUV.

The center now has seven vehicles ranging from minivans to larger multi-passenger vehicles.

Lola Tebay is a regular at the O’Neill Center.

She said the assistance she receives is just as important as the transportation provided.

“A lot of us are used to someone protecting us some of the time, but here it’s not just some of the time, it’s always. When we pull up in the morning we will sit there until someone comes out and someone is walked to the door. Every person is walked by an employee. And if you stub your toe or stagger they are right there ready to grab you.”

Information regarding this service can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

Latest News

Wentz said the pantries are seeing a surge in the number of residents they are serving.
Marietta Community Foundation works to combat food insecurity
Lt. Anthony Rowe from the Parkersburg Salvation Army was in the studio for a live interview
Parkersburg Salvation Army Opens Angel Tree Applications
Alexa sat down with a Wood County Recreation board member.
Harvest Moon Festival Coming to Parkersburg City Park
Alexa sat down with Parkersburg South High School Football
Parkersburg South High School Prepares for the Crosstown Throwdown