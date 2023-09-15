Senior center purchases vehicle to address transportation needs

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The O’Neill Center received funds to purchase a compact SUV to help address transportation gaps in Washington county.

The vehicle is not handicap accessible, but it will be used to transport residents aged 60 years or older to medical appointments as well as O’Neill’s adult day center.

The Sisters’ Health Foundation, Memorial Health Foundation, and Belpre Community Development Foundation provided funding to purchase the SUV.

The center now has seven vehicles ranging from minivans to larger multi-passenger vehicles.

Lola Tebay is a regular at the O’Neill Center.

She said the assistance she receives is just as important as the transportation provided.

“A lot of us are used to someone protecting us some of the time, but here it’s not just some of the time, it’s always. When we pull up in the morning we will sit there until someone comes out and someone is walked to the door. Every person is walked by an employee. And if you stub your toe or stagger they are right there ready to grab you.”

Information regarding this service can be found HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.