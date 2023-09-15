Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury handed down indictments on Thursday.
Some of the people of note are:
Mark Adelsperger:
Soliciting a Minor via Computer and Traveling To Engage the Minor in Prohibited Sexual Activity
Use of Obscene Matter with the Intent to Seduce A Minor
Jonathan Workman:
2 Counts Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
10 Counts Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Position of Trust
8 Counts Sexual Assault in the First Degree
Incest
Nathan Cunningham:
Sexual Abuse in the First Degree
Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Position of Trust
Displaying Obscene Matter to a Minor
7 Counts Sexual Assault in the Third Degree
Ryan Gaston:
Battery of a Disabled Child
Maltreatment of a Disabled Child
