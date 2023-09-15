Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments

(Storyblocks)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury handed down indictments on Thursday.

Some of the people of note are:

Mark Adelsperger:

Soliciting a Minor via Computer and Traveling To Engage the Minor in Prohibited Sexual Activity

Use of Obscene Matter with the Intent to Seduce A Minor

Jonathan Workman:

2 Counts Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

10 Counts Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Position of Trust

8 Counts Sexual Assault in the First Degree

Incest

Nathan Cunningham:

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree

Sexual Abuse by a Parent, Guardian, Custodian, or Person in Position of Trust

Displaying Obscene Matter to a Minor

7 Counts Sexual Assault in the Third Degree

Ryan Gaston:

Battery of a Disabled Child

Maltreatment of a Disabled Child

Previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2023/06/16/man-facing-soliciting-charge/

https://www.wtap.com/2023/07/26/parkersburg-man-arrested-multiple-child-sex-crime-charges/

https://www.wtap.com/2023/04/17/nathan-cunningham-hearing-held-magistrate-court/

https://www.wtap.com/2023/04/19/hearing-suspended-wood-co-schools-teachers-aide-continued/

