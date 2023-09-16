2023 Football Frenzy Week 5 Recap

Football Scores
Football Scores(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson and Josiah Schueneman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WTAP Football Frenzy September 15, First Block
WTAP Football Frenzy September 15 Second Block
WTAP Football Frenzy September 15 Third Block
WTAP Football Frenzy September 15 Fourth Block

It was a wild Friday night of football in the Mid-Ohio Valley, as we had several games between top teams in West Virginia and Ohio.

The Crosstown Showdown of 2023 will go down as a classic, as the Parkersburg Big Reds outlasted the Parkersburg South Patriots 43 to 35.

In a re-match of the Class A championship game in 2021, the Williamstown Yellowjackets went to Ritchie County and got the win 67 to 8.

A rivalry between two Twin States League teams went down to the wire, as the Fort Frye Cadets outlasted the Warren Warriors 16 to 7.

The Marietta Tigers defeated the Ripley Vikings 43 to 3.

In a re-match of the Ohio Division VII playoffs, the Eastern Eagles moved to 5-0 as they took down the Waterford Wildcats 21 to 20.

The Belpre Golden Eagles finally got to play at Ralph Holder Stadium, but they fell to the Caldwell Redskins 49-0.

The Doddridge County Bulldogs got their second straight win, as they took down the Ravenswood Red Devils 40-0.

