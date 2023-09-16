The first set of points of focus for Marietta’s comprehensive plan are decided

WTAP gets an update on Marietta's new comprehensive plan.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta officials and Compass Point consultants have decided on the first set of points of focus for the city’s new comprehensive plan. Think of it as a roadmap that guides the city toward its goals in the coming years.

According to Mayor Schlicher, those points are housing, economic development, parks and recreation, infrastructure, transportation and connectivity, and natural resources.

The focus points are based on public feedback the city got from their online survey and December’s public meeting.

“The public that was there - they got stickers and they were able to go through and put stickers on what mattered to them,” Schlicher explained.

That’s how focus points were ranked and narrowed down from the December public meeting. The top three ranked topics were public parking Downtown, more affordable housing, and enhancing bike and pedestrian systems.

The online survey ranked economic development first, housing affordability and choice second, and downtown third.

Officials later collected input from public meetings with different wards. Schlicher said officials are currently putting that data together so that they can add onto the plan accordingly.

For more on what the comprehensive plan is and why it’s important, click on the link below.

Reimagine Marietta - The city begins creating a new comprehensive plan (wtap.com)

