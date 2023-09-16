Paddlefest participants take off into the river

Paddlefest begins.
Paddlefest begins.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People took off into the river for the first day of Paddlefest.

Hours before the boats even hit the water, participants started gathering at Point Park. A few participants came from as far as Cincinnati.

The theme of Paddlefest is people-powered watercraft. That means people can bring kayaks, paddle boards, row boats, or anything else without a motor.

To kick off Paddlefest, participants paddled up the Little Kanawha River but it wasn’t your everyday trip.

Mark Lewis of Greater Parkersburg Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained, “People take all different tactics in terms of lighting. There are glow sticks, glow necklaces, glow wristbands, then people actually bring battery-powered lights and hook them up to their boats. Some of them are pretty spectacular.”

Participants will paddle from Point Park to Blennerhassett Island and back on Saturday. There will be activities at the island for an extra cost.

It will last from 8am to 2pm.

You can register the day of. Just bring $20. Kayaks are rented separately.

There are kayaks you can rent set up at Point Park.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was a fatal head-on collision at mile marker 5 on WV Route 68 shortly before 7 a.m. this...
Fatal Two-Car Crash on WV 68
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Mason was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail.
Marietta man arrested on drug charges
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game

Latest News

PSHS and PHS Crosstown Showdown Rivalry
Students on the Crosstown Showdown Rivalry
The Raspy Voice Kids Podcast shared their opinions on how both of these games will play out...
RVK Podcast preview the Backyard Brawl and the Crosstown Showdown
RVK previews the Backyard Brawl and the Crosstown Showdown! The Crosstown Showdown is Fri....
RVK previews the Backyard Brawl and the Crosstown Showdown!
The Sisters’ Health Foundation, Memorial Health Foundation, and Belpre Community Development...
Senior center purchases vehicle to address transportation needs