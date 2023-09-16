Riverfest begins at Point Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday evening marked the first night of Parkersburg’s Riverfest.

Stop by Point Park during the evening and you’ll spot sternwheelers and live bands. On Friday, Band of Brothers performed and Saturday’s musical act will grace the stage starting at 7pm.

It’s an event that’s been around for multiple years.

Organizer Scot Heckert describes it as having a relaxing atmosphere.

“You got to a lot of regattas where there’s lots of bands, lots of people, and lots of chaos. This is laid back and we all get to enjoy the time with each other, and talk to people, and let people look at the boats…,” he said.

The festivities will continue on Saturday from 6pm to 11.

It’s free to attend.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.