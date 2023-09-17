American Heritage passengers tour Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The American Heritage made one of its last visits to Marietta for the riverboat season.

The American Heritage is a renovated paddle-wheeler that carries up to 150 passengers.

The paddle-wheeler features six lounges, a library, a dining salon and elevator service to all decks.

The boat was docked along the Ohio River Levee so passengers could visit Marietta museums and businesses.

If you were unable to see the American Heritage this time, its final visit is scheduled for September 20, but is subject to change.

