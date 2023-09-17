American Heritage passengers tour Marietta

The American Heritage is a renovated paddle-wheeler that carries up to 150 passengers.
American Heritage
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The American Heritage made one of its last visits to Marietta for the riverboat season.

The American Heritage is a renovated paddle-wheeler that carries up to 150 passengers.

The paddle-wheeler features six lounges, a library, a dining salon and elevator service to all decks.

The boat was docked along the Ohio River Levee so passengers could visit Marietta museums and businesses.

If you were unable to see the American Heritage this time, its final visit is scheduled for September 20, but is subject to change.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Football Frenzy: Watch Live
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: 2023 Parkersburg South @ PHS Football Game
Deputies said Morris appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance after the...
Parkersburg woman charged with drug DUI after fatal crash
Wood County Grand Jury hands down indictments
PHS South Football
WTAP to air 2023 Crosstown Showdown football game
PSHS and PHS Crosstown Showdown Rivalry
Students on the Crosstown Showdown Rivalry

Latest News

Wood County Schools upcoming job fair
Wood County School District to hold job fair
They are looking to fill both full and part time positions.
Wood County School District to hold job fair
The rivalry has been going on for over 55 years.
Students talk about the Crosstown Showdown
They were giving out Narcan and providing information to people on how to administer it.
MOV Fellowship Home Participated in Save a Life Day