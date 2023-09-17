Harvest Moon Festival draws crowds to Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People had the chance to enjoy craft vendors and festivities at the Harvest Moon Festival in City Park on Sept. 16 and 17.

The festival ran 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Dozens of local craft vendors set up shop in the City Park Pavilion and on the grounds of the park. Food trucks and live music performances rounded off the weekend of recreation.

Wood County Recreation Director Bill Vincent said the rain this morning led to a smaller turnout than on Saturday, but that he was still pleased with how the festival went. “The weather got us,” Vincent said early Sunday afternoon. “It is picking up some now, and I think after church people are coming, now that the weather has gotten a little bit better. So, not quite as much excitement as yesterday, but we’re still happy to put it on.”

Vincent said other activities in the park like the Travelling Vietnam Wall Memorial and a pickleball tournament helped draw bigger crowds to the festival this weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.