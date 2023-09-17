Parkersburg’s annual Downtown Throwdown

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown Parkesburg was filled with music and fun Saturday evening.

The Downtown Throwdown went on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bicentennial Park in downtown Parkersburg.

Attendees took advantage of the nice evening to enjoy live music, food from local businesses, drinks, and visiting with friends and family.

They also had a screen showing the Backyard Brawl so participants didn’t miss a play.

WTAP’s Henry Grof and Alexa Griffy emceed the event.

