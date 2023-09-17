Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant

Miss West Virginia Teen USA and Parkersburg native Lakyn Campbell is getting ready for the national Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada.
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Miss West Virginia Teen USA and Parkersburg native Lakyn Campbell is getting ready for the national Miss Teen USA pageant in Reno, Nevada.

A send-off party was held for Campbell Sunday afternoon at the Parkersburg Country Club. Family members and well wishers gave Campbell their support and encouragement as she prepares to travel across the country to Reno for the Miss Teen USA pageant set for Sept. 29.

Campbell says she’s done national competitions in the past. But Campbell says this will be the best of the best.

“Going against candidates from 49 other respective states is definitely a new experience, but each girl is well-deserving, intelligent,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be just a great week to surround myself with that group of amazing young women.”

Campbell said she isn’t very nervous about the pageant, but instead views it as a learning opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Football Scores
2023 Football Frenzy Week 5 Recap
Downtown Throwdown
Parkersburg’s annual Downtown Throwdown
Paul Robert Meeks
Obituary: Meeks, Paul Robert
Football Frenzy: Watch Live
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: 2023 Parkersburg South @ PHS Football Game

Latest News

People had the chance to enjoy craft vendors and festivities at the Harvest Moon Festival in...
Harvest Moon Festival draws crowds to Parkersburg City Park
Harvest Moon Festival draws crowds to Parkersburg City Park
Harvest Moon Festival draws crowds to Parkersburg City Park
They had something for everyone including a screen showing the Backyard Brawl.
Parkesburg's annual Downtown Throwdown
Downtown Throwdown
Parkersburg’s annual Downtown Throwdown