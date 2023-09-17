Wood County School District to hold job fair

They are looking to fill both full and part time positions.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County School District is getting ready for a job fair later this month.

The school district is looking to fill full and part time positions from Bus Drivers and Custodians to Teachers and Cooks with many other positions in between.

Adult Basic Education will also be there to provide information on getting a GED which is needed to work for the school district.

Wood County School District Superintendent Christie Willis shares the importance of the job fair.

“We need people in our community to help us because our school system is critical in this area for our businesses and families to have. We want to make sure that we’re meeting the needs of everyone and in order to do that we do need people here to come and help us,” said Willis.

The job fair will take place Thursday Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Grand Pointe Conference Center in Vienna.

