Actor Billy Miller of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ ‘General Hospital’ dies at 43

Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly...
Billy Miller arrives at The CBS Daytime Emmy Awards Afterparty at the Aqua Star Pool, Beverly Hilton, on Sunday, June 22, 2014, in Beverly Hills.(Katy Winn | Katy Winn/Invision/AP)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Billy Miller, an actor known for his roles on “The Young and the Restless” and “General Hospital,” died Friday at age 43.

In a statement to Variety, Miller’s manager confirmed his death, saying Miller was “struggling with manic depression when he died.”

Miller is known for his role as Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.” He won three Daytime Emmys for the role before leaving it in 2014 to join “General Hospital,” where he starred as a series regular until 2019.

Miller also had small roles on “All My Children,” “Suits,” “NCIS” and more.

Variety reports Miller is survived by his mother, sister, brother-in-law, nephew and niece.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Downtown Throwdown
Parkersburg’s annual Downtown Throwdown
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant
If you were unable to see the American Heritage this time, its final visit is scheduled for...
American Heritage passengers tour Marietta
Wood County Schools upcoming job fair
Wood County School District to hold job fair

Latest News

A cyberattack at Clorox is causing wide-scale disruption of the company’s operations.
Cyberattack leaves Clorox products in short supply
Five Americans who have been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a...
5 prisoners sought by the US in a swap with Iran have been freed; Biden welcomes their return
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall leaves Parkersburg after four days on display
Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall leaves Parkersburg after four days on display
FILE - A woman reported her teenage daughter noticed the camera in the first-class lavatory...
Airline passenger complained of camera placed in bathroom, police say