American Heart Association launches new CPR campaign

To educate more people on the training that saved his life, Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association in their launch of ‘The Nation of Lifesavers CPR campaign’.
To educate more people on the training that saved his life, Hamlin has partnered with the...
To educate more people on the training that saved his life, Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association in their launch of ‘The Nation of Lifesavers CPR campaign’.(WTOK)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NFL player Damar Hamlin is backing a life-saving campaign. On January 2nd, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after tackling a Bengals’ player in a week 17 matchup. T.V. cameras were rolling as the Buffalo Bills Safety laid motionless on the turf. Thanks to the quick reaction and training of the medical staff on the field, Hamlin received the proper care needed to make a full recovery. To educate more people on the training that saved his life, Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association in their launch of ‘The Nation of Lifesavers CPR campaign’. AHA’s quality improvement program consultant says making training accessible worldwide is a top priority.

“The main goal is to make that training and AED readily available to everyone everywhere.”

According to the AHA, nearly three out of four cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals and in homes. With time being of the essence, quickly performing CPR makes a huge difference between life and death. Keely shared the policy change that will better prepare schools for cardiac emergencies, which is a main focus of the new campaign

“The American heart association has endorsed the federal access to AED’s act, which would create a grant program for k-12th schools to provide CPR and AEDs and create a cardiac emergency response plan,” Keely said.

The campaign was released Thursday, September 14th. You can learn more about the ‘Nation of the Lifesavers Campaign’ and how you can help, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Lyman Jerome Ramsey
Obituary: Ramsey, Lyman Jerome
Ethel M. Townsend
Obituary: Townsend, Ethel M.

Latest News

WTAP clarifies legislation locals have been confused over.
Clarifying the potential public camping ban in Parkersburg
Omnis Fuel Technologies’ plans for Pleasants Power Station raise doubts
Omnis Fuel Technologies’ plans for Pleasants Power Station raise doubts
Washington County voters to consider levies and more in November general election
Washington County voters to consider levies and more in November general election
Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta
Sternwheel Regatta returns to Pomeroy
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors