American Heart Association launches new CPR campaign

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - NFL player Damar Hamlin is backing a life-saving campaign. On January 2nd, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after tackling a Bengals’ player in a week 17 matchup. T.V. cameras were rolling as the Buffalo Bills Safety laid motionless on the turf. Thanks to the quick reaction and training of the medical staff on the field, Hamlin received the proper care needed to make a full recovery. To educate more people on the training that saved his life, Hamlin has partnered with the American Heart Association in their launch of ‘The Nation of Lifesavers CPR campaign’. AHA’s quality improvement program consultant says making training accessible worldwide is a top priority.

“The main goal is to make that training and AED readily available to everyone everywhere.”

According to the AHA, nearly three out of four cardiac arrests happen outside of hospitals and in homes. With time being of the essence, quickly performing CPR makes a huge difference between life and death. Keely shared the policy change that will better prepare schools for cardiac emergencies, which is a main focus of the new campaign

“The American heart association has endorsed the federal access to AED’s act, which would create a grant program for k-12th schools to provide CPR and AEDs and create a cardiac emergency response plan,” Keely said.

The campaign was released Thursday, September 14th. You can learn more about the ‘Nation of the Lifesavers Campaign’ and how you can help, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.