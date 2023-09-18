Apple’s iOS 17 update features live voicemail, autocorrect updates

Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.
Apple has introduced iOS 17, which comes with a number of new features.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The newest iOS system has been released as of Monday, making it a great start to the week for iPhone users.

The latest operating system, iOS 17, comes with a slew of new features to make users happy.

The first update is live voicemail, meaning messages will be transcribed while you are deciding whether you want to pick up that call or not. If an unknown number calls, it will go straight to live voicemail when the “silence unknown callers” setting is turned on.

If someone is unable to answer a Facetime call, callers can now leave a video message complete with emojis.

Exchanging numbers will now be easier than ever. To do so, two iPhone users just need to bring their phones close together.

Even autocorrect has a new upgrade. The keyboard will now learn the habits of users and start adjusting to the way they talk.

