Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man

POMEROY, Ohio – The body recovered from the Ohio River this week is that of a man wanted by law enforcement.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, the body recovered in Marshall County, West Virginia has been positively identified through DNA, fingerprints, and dental records as Christopher Cowdery. Cowdery was wanted for attempted murder charges.

The cause of death is listed as drowning, according to the West Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

“I would like to thank everyone that provided leads, tips, and information to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office to assist us in locating Mr. Cowdery.” Stated Sheriff Fitch. “I would also like to thank the United States Marshal Service (USMS) and other area law enforcement agencies for aiding in the search for Christopher Cowdery. This has been a horrific event that has highly affected our community and we are sending thoughts and prayers to all involved.”

