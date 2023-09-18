First responders to conduct emergency drill in Athens County

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – First responders will be training in an Emergency Response Exercise in Athens County.

The exercise will be on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Jacksonville Village Park.

The Athens County Local Emergency Planning Committee and Athens County Emergency Management Agency will be conducting the drill.

Residents of Jacksonville, Trimble, and Glouster may see fire trucks, EMS squads, and other first responders in Jacksonville Village Park, according to a statement from the Glouster Fire Department.

“Please don’t be alarmed, it is just a training exercise to better prepare first responders,” said an official with the fire department.

Contact Athens County EMA Director Don Gossel at 740-594-2261 with any questions.

