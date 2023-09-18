Local events continue to help boost MOV economy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the summer winds down local festivals and events are starting to thin out. But during the summer the amount of events that come to town help boost the local economy.

“Our job at the CVB is to import money and to bring tourist in to enjoy all the fun events we have. This past weekend was spectacular with the downtown throwdown, paddle fest, Riverfest, sternwheelers, harvest moon festival. The more people we bring into our town the more money is spent in our community and the greater the economic impact,” said CEO, Parkersburg CVB, Mark Lewis.

The impact is undeniable and it has an impact on a variety of businesses throughout the area.

“Well definitely our restaurants and hotels do. They see a difference when there are more people in town visiting whether it is for events or attractions. Whether it’s at restaurants, gas stations, attractions,” said Lewis.

Although a lot of the events here locally take place during the summer months the boost to economy can have a lasting impact.

“So tourism means not only dollars spent in the community now but the halo effect of tourism advertising increases the desirability as a place to live, to work, to go to school, to retire. It’s an all around win for the area,” said Lewis.

