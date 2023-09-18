Movement Monday with Stacy Houser! This week we use medicine balls!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Stacy Houser, the founder of Temple Challenge, stopped by Daybreak to share a few easy moves you can incorporate into your daily routine to help get you moving throughout the week.

This week’s workout utilizes medicine balls!

For these movements you will need a medicine ball. If you don’t have one, you can use other items like a basketball or soccer ball, or even no ball at all! Stacy reminds that you can do a certain number of reps if you’d like, but she prefers 20 second intervals.

Halo- 20 seconds. Hold your medicine ball with both hands in front of your face. Draw a circle around your head, lifting the ball up and around, ending in front of your face. Repeat this move and then switch directions. This warms your shoulders up and works on your core.

Rest - You can rest for 10-20 seconds or go straight into the next move.

Throw downs - 20 seconds. Lift the ball in the air - arms going above your head. Squat and act like you’re going to throw the ball down on the ground. If you are in a place where you can not throw the ball down, act like you are going to throw it, but don’t release the ball. If you are in a place where you can throw the ball down, feel free to. Repeat this move. This move works your shoulders, core, glutes, quads, and hamstrings. Because you are using your larger muscles now, it will also start to raise your heart rate up.

Rest - 20 seconds.

Alternate throw downs- 20 seconds. Lift the ball in the air above your head. Slightly twist and pretend to throw the ball down on the left side. Lift the ball back over your head, twisting back to center and standing straight. Alternate to the other side. Keep alternating back and forth

Rest - 20 seconds.

Squat throws- 20 seconds. Go down into a squat position, as you stand up, slightly toss the ball in the air. Not too high. When you catch the ball, squat back down. Repeat.

Repeat all movements - you can repeat the movements if you would like.

You can see the moves demonstrated and further explained in the story’s video.

You can read more about on Stacy Houser and Temple Challenge on her website: https://www.thetemplechallenge.com/how-it-started

You should consult with your doctor before doing any activities.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.