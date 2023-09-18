Obituary: Lipscomb, Harriett Marie

Harriett Marie Lipscomb, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 15, 1940, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late Howard Carpenter and Lena Sams Schrader. Harriett was a Nursing Assistant for several years at nursing homes and she provided home healthcare in her later years. She enjoyed her flower and vegetable gardens and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Harriett is survived by her daughter, Brenda Rummer (Larry) of Belpre; her son, Jack Carpenter of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, Jimmy Carpenter, Matt Stewart (Angela), Tammi Murphy (TJ) and Curtis Ford (Jamie); several great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Harriett was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lipscomb; two brothers, James Carpenter and Gene Schrader and one sister, Mary Root.

Memorial services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm Tuesday till time of services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lipscomb family.

