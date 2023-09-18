Obituary: Ramsey, Lyman Jerome

Lyman Jerome Ramsey, 59, of Parkersburg, WV passed away September 11, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois a son of the late Prynce J. and Rosa L. King Stevens.

He enjoyed praying, gospel music, singing, rapping and dancing. He loved spending time with his family.

Jerome is survived by three daughters, Keosha Wallace, Emani Ramsey, Shanique Howard; two sons, Jerome Ramsey Jr., Jeremiah Ramsey; his significant other, of 15 years, Jessie Curtis; one sister, Nancy Ramsey-Leisure; four brothers, Floyd Ramsey, Rufus Ramsey, Carlos Ramsey, Clyde McClarty, several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers, Willie Ramsey, Henry Ramsey, Elanda Ramsey and O’dell Ramsey.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South Parkersburg has been entrusted with arrangements.

