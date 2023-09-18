Obituary: Stump, Janet Diane

Janet Diane Stump, 55, of Walker passed away September 17, 2023, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born on July 21, 1968 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Glen and Carol Doss Wright. Janet worked for fourteen years for Presley Ridge.

She is survived by her husband, Scottie A. Stump and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Diane Lipscomb.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

