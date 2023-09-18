Obituary: Stump, Janet Diane

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Janet Diane Stump, 55, of Walker passed away September 17, 2023, at the Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born on July 21, 1968 in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Glen and Carol Doss Wright.  Janet worked for fourteen years for Presley Ridge.

She is survived by her husband, Scottie A. Stump and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Diane Lipscomb.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Downtown Throwdown
Parkersburg’s annual Downtown Throwdown
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant
If you were unable to see the American Heritage this time, its final visit is scheduled for...
American Heritage passengers tour Marietta

Latest News

Lyman Jerome Ramsey
Obituary: Ramsey, Lyman Jerome
Ethel M. Townsend
Obituary: Townsend, Ethel M.
Michael L. Wayne
Obituary: Wayne, Michael L.
Harriett Marie Lipscomb
Obituary: Lipscomb, Harriett Marie