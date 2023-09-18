Obituary: Townsend, Ethel M.

Ethel, M. Townsend, 58, of Mineral Wells, WV passed away Friday, September 15, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born June 7, 1965 in Weirton, WV a daughter of the late Carl and Kathleen Jenkins Leasure.

She enjoyed being outside, fishing, hunting, the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending time with her family and friends.

Ethel is survived by her husband, of 17 years, Kenneth Townsend; two daughters, Ashley and Erica Blake; three step children, Adrienne Fortune (Jeremy), Kaitlin Morris (Jim) and Nick Townsend; Four grandchildren, Jakob Blake (Abby), Rylee Blake, Aryonna Blake, Blake Bunner; two great-grandchildren, Wyatt Blake, Oakley Blake; and one sister Kathy Hoder.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Debbie Richards and one brother, Rick Leasure.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm, Wednesday September 20, 2023 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be held from 2-4pm and 6-8pm on Tuesday September 19, 2023 at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve Ethel’s family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.