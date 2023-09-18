Obituary: Wayne, Michael L.

Michael L. Wayne, 70, of Orma, WV, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 8, 2023.

He was born December 13, 1952, in Akron, Ohio, a son of the late Wheeler and Catherine Berdine Knotts Wayne.

He had been battling cancer for 4 years. He attended Beech United Methodist Church when he was in West Virginia and he attended Berean Baptist Church when he was in Florida. He was an avid bowler and pool player and rode his motorcycle every chance he got.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Donna who Wayne of Orma, West Virginia, his daughter Crissy (Wayne) Hoy and husband Tom Hoy, son Mike Wayne, grandchildren Kyle Hoy, Daniel Hoy, Anna Hoy, Taylor Hoy, Kathrin Hoy and Natalee Hoy all of Akron, OH, and numerous cousins and friends.

There will be a memorial service for Michael at Beech United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Rick Metheney officiating.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc. Has been entrusted by the Wayne family with the final arrangements of Michael. Online condolences may be expressed at StumpFuneralHomes.com

