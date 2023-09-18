Obituary: Wilson, Joseph B.

Joseph B. Wilson, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at home with his wife.

He was born October 17, 1940, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Millard and Genevieve Vensel Wilson.

Joseph served our country eleven years with the United States Army and National Guard. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum and was a member of the Southside Southern Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching and playing golf and going to the shooting range.

Those left to carry his memory include his wife, Sharon Sue Cobb Wilson; children, Bryan (Barb) Wilson of Nashville, TN, Michael Wilson of Parkersburg, Robert Wilson of Columbus, OH, and Don Wilson of Parkersburg; step-daughter, Julie (Rich) Moran of Lexington, KY; step-son, Jason Lochary of Parkersburg; brother, Terry (Vicky) Wilson; several grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and Shooting Range Friends, Paul Drake and Joe Casto.

In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his first wife, Peggy Wilson; infant sister, Cathy Wilson; one brother, Richard Wilson; and sister-in-law, Karen Wilson.

A memorial service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Casto officiating. Military Honors will be by American Legion Post 15. His family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home.

